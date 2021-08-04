KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

KAR Auction Services stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,402,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,954. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 908.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

