Katalyo Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,822.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $1,822.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00048489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00100652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00143455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,633.71 or 1.00136727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002677 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.85 or 0.00846011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

