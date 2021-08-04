Kellogg (K) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kellogg (NYSE:K) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Kellogg has set its FY21 guidance at $4.07-4.11 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 4.070-4.110 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kellogg to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

K stock opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $71.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

