Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 15,140 shares.The stock last traded at $22.26 and had previously closed at $22.06.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.92.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

