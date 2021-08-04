Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $151.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $153.37.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

