KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Federal Signal in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:FSS opened at $38.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.25. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $3,491,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 77.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Federal Signal by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,417,000 after acquiring an additional 138,228 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.