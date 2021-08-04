KeyCorp Comments on Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silgan in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10.

Separately, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Silgan has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

