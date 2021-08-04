KeyCorp Cuts Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target to $47.00

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

