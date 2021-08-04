KeyCorp Increases Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $65.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.76, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $138,831.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,843,036.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $161,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,472.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,787 shares of company stock worth $5,976,066. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

