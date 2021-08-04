KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,989 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.97. 370,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,100,840. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

