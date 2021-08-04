KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Truist reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

AMZN stock traded down $15.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,350.34. The stock had a trading volume of 48,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,775. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,463.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 54.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.