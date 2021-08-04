KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,327. The company has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.17. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.34 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

