KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 577 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 5.1% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.04. 93,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,334. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

