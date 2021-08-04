Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.64 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.95.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

