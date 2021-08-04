Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Separately, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ KC opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 1.80. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.09.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,454,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,938,000 after buying an additional 167,292 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,146,000 after acquiring an additional 436,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.