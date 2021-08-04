Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.350 EPS.

KRG traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,862. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

