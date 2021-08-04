Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.350 EPS.
KRG traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,862. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.
About Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.
