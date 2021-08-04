Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,704. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

