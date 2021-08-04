KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $65.75 and last traded at $65.21, with a volume of 13137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,211,000 after acquiring an additional 537,220 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,579,000 after purchasing an additional 621,780 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

