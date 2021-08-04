Klaytn Price Tops $1.03 on Top Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002694 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $115.78 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00045755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00101877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00145258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,146.55 or 0.99994599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.57 or 0.00845555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,636,952,944 coins and its circulating supply is 2,492,523,980 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.