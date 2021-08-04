KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KNBE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,052. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.81. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNBE shares. started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

