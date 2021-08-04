Koninklijke DSM’s (RDSMY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RDSMY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

OTCMKTS RDSMY traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $51.44. 20,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,602. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

