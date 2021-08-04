Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Kraton has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.41.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraton will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kraton by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kraton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kraton by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

