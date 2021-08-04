Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.12

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 15.12 and last traded at 15.17, with a volume of 6571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 15.70.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.96.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNUT)
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
