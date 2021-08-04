Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.12

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 15.12 and last traded at 15.17, with a volume of 6571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 15.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.96.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34.

In related news, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 294,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 5,882,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.