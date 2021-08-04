Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €123.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KRN. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Krones has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €85.11 ($100.13).

ETR:KRN opened at €86.50 ($101.76) on Tuesday. Krones has a 12 month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 12 month high of €86.40 ($101.65). The business’s fifty day moving average is €78.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.88.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

