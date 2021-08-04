Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €69.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRN. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, July 26th. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €85.78 ($100.92).

KRN opened at €86.50 ($101.76) on Wednesday. Krones has a 1-year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1-year high of €86.40 ($101.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €78.96.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

