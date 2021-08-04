Kryll (KRL) Hits One Day Volume of $44,041.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Kryll has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $44,041.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kryll has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.49 or 0.00850270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00095016 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

