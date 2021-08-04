KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Shares Down 4.3%

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 446,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,106,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KSHB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of KushCo from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). KushCo had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KushCo Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

