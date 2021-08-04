L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

FSTR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 64,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,038. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $194.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.86. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $19.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSTR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

