L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $270.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $244.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.15.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $231.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $231.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.95.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

