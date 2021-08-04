Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $301.07

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $301.07 and last traded at $300.61, with a volume of 2064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $300.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,182,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 44,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

