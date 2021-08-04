LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,441 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 218,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 63,406 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $9,006,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 187,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 79,774 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $37,570,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,702,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.