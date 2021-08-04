L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Down 12.6% in July

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AIQUY opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIQUY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

