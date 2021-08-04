Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.99

Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.99 and last traded at $107.77, with a volume of 2308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

