Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

LNDC has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Landec has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $316.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64, a PEG ratio of 218.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Landec by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

