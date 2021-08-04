Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $68.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $272,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,183,356.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,967.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,787 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.