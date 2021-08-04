Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

LSCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.29.

LSCC opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $161,334.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,472.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,787 shares of company stock worth $5,976,066. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 18,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,700,000 after purchasing an additional 50,651 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

