Lawrence Page Sells 13,888 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.78, for a total value of $37,966,736.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,966,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total value of $32,545,399.25.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,725.60 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,565.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

