LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $101.69 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. Truist started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

