Lead Wallet (LEAD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.10 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00048700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00100939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00142074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,622.14 or 0.99847492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.21 or 0.00847244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

