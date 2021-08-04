Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LTTHF remained flat at $$3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55. Learning Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.01.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

