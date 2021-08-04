Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Henrietta Baldock Buys 860 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £2,287.60 ($2,988.76).

Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Henrietta Baldock purchased 807 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £2,291.88 ($2,994.36).

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 263.80 ($3.45) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 269.21. The company has a market capitalization of £15.75 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. Legal & General Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 351 ($4.59) to GBX 353 ($4.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.