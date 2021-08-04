Leidos Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,078 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,056% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.33. Leidos has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Argus boosted their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

