Leidos Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,078 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,056% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.
NYSE:LDOS opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.33. Leidos has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Argus boosted their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.
Leidos Company Profile
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
