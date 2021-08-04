LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to post $291.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.10 million. LendingTree posted sales of $220.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREE. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter worth $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LendingTree by 15.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter worth $104,000.

TREE traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 1.23. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.84 and a beta of 1.51.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

