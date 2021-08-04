Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Shares Up 7.7%

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY)’s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Leoni in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

