Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.75.

Get Leslie's alerts:

NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $3,490,744.53. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 over the last three months.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.