Level One Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Level One Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

LEVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $206.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.98. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

