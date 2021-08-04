Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

LEVI stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.17. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Haas sold 22,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $681,754.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,754.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $840,921.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,925 shares of company stock valued at $11,864,439 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,125 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

