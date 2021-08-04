Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.10. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,784,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,100,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,163,727 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,532,216 shares of company stock worth $190,210,944. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakmont Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.6% in the second quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 1,545,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 81,441 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 16.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,557,000 after acquiring an additional 322,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

