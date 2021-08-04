Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Safestay (LON:SSTY)

Safestay (LON:SSTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 89.19% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Safestay stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.17. The company has a market cap of £11.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.44. Safestay has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 24.90 ($0.33).

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

