Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Safestay (LON:SSTY)

Safestay (LON:SSTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 89.19% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Safestay stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.17. The company has a market cap of £11.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.44. Safestay has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 24.90 ($0.33).
Safestay Company Profile
