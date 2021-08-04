Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Price Target Lowered to $2.25 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $2.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.16.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $351.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. Analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth $2,934,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth about $250,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

